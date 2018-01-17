Social media ranking of the 20 clubs in the NPFL

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season just kicked off, 360 sports media company, Camps Bay Media have released the social media ranking of the 20 clubs in the league.

For the infographics, Camps Bay Media presented the followers of the 20 clubs playing in the NPFL this season on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Ranking

According to the infographics, Enyimba who have won the most NPFL titles are number one on the ranking with a total of 73, 753 followers on social media.

Another NPFL powerhouse Kano Pillars are second on the ranking with 47, 959 followers.

FC IfeanyUbah are third with 30, 545, while Rivers United, 28, 597 and MFM FC, 26, 898 complete the top five.

Heartland (25, 485), Sunshine Stars (21, 821), Kwara United (21, 638), Lobi Stars (20, 107) and Rangers International (20, 002) complete the top 10 in the ranking.