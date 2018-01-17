Social media ranking of the 20 clubs in the NPFL

Camps Bay Media presented the followers of the 20 clubs playing in the NPFL this season.
For the infographics, Camps Bay Media presented the followers of the 20 clubs playing in the NPFL this season on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
According to the infographics, Enyimba who have won the most NPFL titles are number one on the ranking with a total of 73, 753 followers on social media.
Which team wins the NPFL Social Media title? Which of the clubs are you following on social media? We created this infographic as part of the lead up to the #NPFL season opener this weekend. #football #soccer #socialmedia #CampsBayMedia #Enyimba #KanoPillars #fcifeanyiubah #SunshineStars #mfmfc #riversunited #wikkitourists #nasarawaunited #lobistars #enugurangers #kwaraunited ##heartlandfc #akwaunited #abiawarriors #katsinaunited #plateauunited #elkanemi #nigertornadoes #goroundfc
Another NPFL powerhouse Kano Pillars are second on the ranking with 47, 959 followers.
FC IfeanyUbah are third with 30, 545, while Rivers United, 28, 597 and MFM FC, 26, 898 complete the top five.
Heartland (25, 485), Sunshine Stars (21, 821), Kwara United (21, 638), Lobi Stars (20, 107) and Rangers International (20, 002) complete the top 10 in the ranking.
In the bottom 10 are Wikki Tourists (16, 883), Nasarawa United (13, 334), Akwa United (11, 559), Abia Warriors (10, 647), Katsina United (9, 174), Plateau United (7, 342), El Kanemi Warriors (6, 350), Niger Tornadoes (6, 134), Go Round FC (276) and Yobe Desert Stars (262).