Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson is out of a coma after a brain haemorrhage, a big relief following a difficult couple of days for the football world.

Ferguson was on Saturday, May 5 rushed to the hospital where he had emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage, a news that rocked world football.

The legendary football figure was in a coma since that surgery but the latest report from Daily Mail revealed that he is out of it.

According to the report, the 76-year-old can now sit and talk with his family members who have been with him since the incident on Saturday.

His response to treatment is said to have given encouragement and optimism to everyone close to him.

News of his surgery was a huge shock to the football world as everyone from FIFA, Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsene Wenger, sending their goodwill message to him.

Ferguson's last outing

Speaking on Sunday, May 6 after his final home game in charge of Arsenal, Wenger reflected on his meeting with Ferguson just a week ago at Old Trafford.

"I was on the pitch with him last week. He was very happy but anything can happen," Wenger added.

"I went to see him in the box after the game on Sunday. He looked in perfect shape. He told me he's doing a lot of exercise, he looked very happy."

Ferguson is the most successful manager in British football, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups in his 27-year stint at Manchester United.

Before Manchester United, he won three Scottish Premier Division titles with Aberdeen. He also led them to four Scottish Cup trophies, a Scottish League Cup, a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

Ferguson has been married to wife Cathy since 1966