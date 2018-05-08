Home > Sports > Football >

Sir Alex Ferguson out of a coma after surgery on brain haemorrhage

Ferguson can now sit and talk with his family members who have been with him.

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson is out of a coma after a brain haemorrhage, a big relief following a difficult couple of days for the football world.

Ferguson was on Saturday, May 5 rushed to the hospital where he had emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage, a news that rocked world football.

The legendary football figure was in a coma since that surgery but the latest report from Daily Mail revealed that he is out of it.

Sir Alex Ferguson play Sir Alex Ferguson can now sit and talk with family members according a report (EPA)

 

According to the report, the 76-year-old can now sit and talk with his family members who have been with him since the incident on Saturday.

His response to treatment is said to have given encouragement and optimism to everyone close to him.

News of his surgery was a huge shock to the football world as everyone from FIFA, Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsene Wenger, sending their goodwill message to him.

Ferguson's last outing

Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson play Arsene Wenger is optimistic that his friend Ferguson will recover (Man Utd via Getty Images)
 

Speaking on Sunday, May 6 after his final home game in charge of Arsenal, Wenger reflected on his meeting with Ferguson just a week ago at Old Trafford.

"I was on the pitch with him last week. He was very happy but anything can happen," Wenger added.

"I went to see him in the box after the game on Sunday. He looked in perfect shape. He told me he's doing a lot of exercise, he looked very happy."

Ferguson is the most successful manager in British football, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups in his 27-year stint at Manchester United.

Before Manchester United, he won three Scottish Premier Division titles with Aberdeen. He also led them to four Scottish Cup trophies, a Scottish League Cup, a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

Ferguson has been married to wife Cathy since 1966

