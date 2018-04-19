Home > Sports > Football >

Simeon Nwankwo scores overhead kick against Juventus

Simeon Nwankwo Move over Ronaldo, Nigerian player scores overhead kick against Juventus

Still unknown in Nigeria and without a Super Eagles call-up, Simy was impressive against Juventus.

  • Published:
Simeon Nwankwo play Nigerian player Simeon Nwankwo scores overhead kick against Juventus (Four Four Two)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two weeks after conceding that overhead kick from Cristiano Ronaldo in a Champions League clash against Real MadridJuventus are on the end of another acrobatic goal this time from a Nigerian player Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo.

Still recovering from that freak goal from Ronaldo, Juventus in a Serie A clash against Crotone on Wednesday, April 18 conceded an overhead kick from Simy as he is popularly called.

The 25-year-old was on target for Serie A strugglers Crotone who forced a home 1-1 draw against leaders Juventus.

He netted in the 65th minute of the game, acrobatically getting on a loose ball in the Juventus 18-yard-box to score past Wojciech Szczęsny.

His goal brought Crotone level in the game after Alex Sandro had put Juventus in the lead with a 16th-minute goal.

Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo play Simy netted the equaliser for Crotone in a Serie A game against Juventus (REUTERS)

 

The draw reduces Juventus’ lead at the top of the Serie A table to four points after second-place Napoli beat Udinese 4-2.

Who is Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo

Still unknown in Nigeria and without a Super Eagles call-up, Simy was impressive against Juventus.

He made two key passes in the game, completing 60% of his passes and winning six of his duels contested.

This season he has scored three goals as Crotone have struggled in the Serie A this season.

Simy was born and brought up in Onitsha, Anambra State where he started his football career. He started playing football with Future Hope Academy, Nkpor.

Simeon Nwankwo play Simeon Nwankwo played in Portugal before he moved to Crotone in 2016 (Genc Scout)

 

He also played for a local side called G.U.O FC before he joining amateur side Imo United in 2009.

In August 2010, he left for Portugal where he joined the youth team of Portimonense. He later made it to their senior team.

In 2013, he joined another Portuguese side, Gil Vicente, where he played in the top division (Primeira Liga)  before they got relegated to the Liga pro (Portuguese second-tier).

In 2016, he joined Crotone and scored three goals in 21 appearances.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder still can't believe he's going to...bullet
2 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker splashes over N50M on luxury...bullet
3 Pulse List The 10 best Premier League goals by Africansbullet

Related Articles

Serie A Napoli keep title hopes alive as Juventus held
Portuguese League Sporting salvage draw as Gil Vicente continue revival
Primeira Liga Braga thump basement boys as Sporting and Nacional win
Foreign Players The Nigerian players who scored for their team over the weekend

Football

Patrick Viera
Patrick Vieira Arsenal line up former midfielder to replace Wenger
Super Eagles
Super Eagles NFF request N720M from FIFA to pay World Cup qualification bonus
Amaju Pinnick, Shehu Dikko, Seyi Akinwunmi
NFF 10 resolutions made at recent Executive Committee meeting
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Manchester United ready to offload midfielder to PSG