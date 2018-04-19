news

Two weeks after conceding that overhead kick from Cristiano Ronaldo in a Champions League clash against Real Madrid, Juventus are on the end of another acrobatic goal this time from a Nigerian player Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo.

Still recovering from that freak goal from Ronaldo , Juventus in a Serie A clash against Crotone on Wednesday, April 18 conceded an overhead kick from Simy as he is popularly called.

The 25-year-old was on target for Serie A strugglers Crotone who forced a home 1-1 draw against leaders Juventus.

He netted in the 65th minute of the game, acrobatically getting on a loose ball in the Juventus 18-yard-box to score past Wojciech Szczęsny.

His goal brought Crotone level in the game after Alex Sandro had put Juventus in the lead with a 16th-minute goal.

The draw reduces Juventus’ lead at the top of the Serie A table to four points after second-place Napoli beat Udinese 4-2.

Who is Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo

Still unknown in Nigeria and without a Super Eagles call-up, Simy was impressive against Juventus.

He made two key passes in the game, completing 60% of his passes and winning six of his duels contested.

This season he has scored three goals as Crotone have struggled in the Serie A this season.

Simy was born and brought up in Onitsha, Anambra State where he started his football career. He started playing football with Future Hope Academy, Nkpor.

He also played for a local side called G.U.O FC before he joining amateur side Imo United in 2009.

In August 2010, he left for Portugal where he joined the youth team of Portimonense. He later made it to their senior team.

In 2013, he joined another Portuguese side, Gil Vicente, where he played in the top division (Primeira Liga) before they got relegated to the Liga pro (Portuguese second-tier).

In 2016, he joined Crotone and scored three goals in 21 appearances.