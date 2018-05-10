Home > Sports > Football >

Sidibe on schedule for World Cup, says Monaco coach Jardim

Football Sidibe on schedule for World Cup, says Monaco coach Jardim

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has given injured Djibril Sidibe a timely boost by claiming the France defender will be fit in time for this summer's World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Monaco's French defender Djibril Sidibe is brought off the field in a stretcher after an injury during the French L1 football match against Paris Saint-Germain April 15, 2018, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris play

Monaco's French defender Djibril Sidibe is brought off the field in a stretcher after an injury during the French L1 football match against Paris Saint-Germain April 15, 2018, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has given injured Djibril Sidibe a timely boost by claiming the France defender will be fit in time for this summer's World Cup.

Right-back Sidibe suffered a meniscus injury on his right knee during a 7-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last month, but has fought back and is now training with the Principality side.

"That's three or four days he's been training with the squad and it's gone very well," Jardim said Thursday.

"Of course, after a month on the sidelines he's not in top condition but he isn't experiencing any problem with his knee.

"When he runs, he's not complaining. If he regains form and avoids any niggles in the run-up, it should be possible for him.

"It's not a very serious injury. Right now he has no pain, and no problems."

Sidibe, 25, has 15 caps for France.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps is set to announce his 23-man travelling party for the June 14-July 15 event on May 17.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star Dillishbullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nwakaeme says a place in Nigeria's World Cup squad will...bullet

Football

Arda Turan
Arda Turan Former Barcelona midfielder gets 16-match ban for pushing referee
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League final
Referee Lee Mason (L) waves away the protests of Chelsea players in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield that has dented the London club's Champions League hopes
Football Chelsea charged over ref rage
Dele Alli
Dele Alli Tottenham star launches his own clothing line