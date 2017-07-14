Sidibe, Glik :  Defensive duo extensions give Monaco boost

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

That announcement came hours after Poland international centre-back Kamil Glik extended his contract until 2021.

Defensive duo Djibril Sidibe and Kamil Glik have handed French champions Monaco a major boost by signing contract extensions on Thursday to commit their futures to the principality side.

Full-back Sidibe, who has won 10 caps and had been heavily linked with a move to the English Premier League, has signed a new deal tying him to the club until 2022 on improved terms.

Glik had also been linked with several European clubs, including English Premier League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29-year-old joined from Italian side Torino at the start of last season. Sidibe had arrived last year from Lille.

"This season the objectives are the same," Glik said.

"We want to go as far as possible in the Champions League, try to defend the French title and continue to win."

Both men played a key part last season as Monaco won a first Ligue 1 title in 17 years and also reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Captain Radamel Falcao has also signed a new contract since the title win, and the club's Russian vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said: "We continue to secure the contracts of the key players in our squad, another sign of our desire to structure a top-level team for next season."

However, Monaco have sold Bernardo Silva to Manchester City for around 50 million euros ($57 million) and have also allowed Valere Germain and Nabil Dirar to leave.

In addition, France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is on the verge of signing for Chelsea and several other stars of Leonardo Jardim's squad are being targeted by Europe's giants, notably teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe.

The forward has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in particular, but Monaco have expressed hope that they will persuade the player to stay.

Mbappe, Sidibe and Falcao are among the players who have been included in the Monaco squad that will travel to Switzerland for a pre-season training camp, where they will play friendly matches against Stoke City, PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce over the next week.

