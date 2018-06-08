Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Shakhtar Donetsk sign Olarenwaju Kayode from Manchester City

Olarenwaju Kayode Shakhtar Donetsk sign Nigerian striker from Manchester City

The striker was originally signed by Manchester City but sent on loan to Girona and Shakhtar.

  • Published:
Olarenwaju Kayode play Shakhtar Donetsk sign Olarenwaju Kayode from Manchester City (Twitter/City Watch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk have signed Nigerian striker Olarenwaju Kayode from Manchester City.

Kayode spent the second half of the just concluded season at Shakhtar Donetsk on loan after spending the first half at Spanish side Girona in a similar deal.

The striker was originally signed by Manchester City in August 2017 and immediately loaned to Girona before moving again in the season to Shakhtar.

The 25-year-old impressed at Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring three goals in eight appearances ‎for Paulo Fonseca’s side who won a  Ukrainian Premier League and Cup double.

Olarenwaju Kayode play Kaoyde signed for Man City in August 2017 but was sent on loan to Girona and Shakhtar Donetsk without playing for the English club (Instagram/zinnykayode)

 

The Miners are impressed with what they saw in the striker and have decided to sign him on a five-year contract.

"Kayode will continue to play for Shakhtar. We redeemed him from Manchester City and he has signed a five-year contract. He proved himself well, Paulo (Fonseca, Shakhtar manager) is pleased with him,” Shakhtar general director Sergei Palkin told the club's official website. 

City snapped up Kayode in August 2017 after an impressing 2016/2017 season, scoring 17 league goals in 33 league games to finish top goal scorer in the Austrian top division and 24 goals in total with Austria Wien.

He didn’t play a single game during his time as a City player as he spent last season at Girona-where he played 12 games without scoring- and Shakhtar Donetsk all on loan. 

Kayode's career

Ahmed Musa, Olarenwaju Kayode and Henry Onyekuru play Kayode (middle) has four Super Eagles cap (Instageram/Olarenwaju Kayode)
 

Kayode began his career with Red Bull Ghana and has played for the likes of ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast, Heartland in Nigeria and Israeli club Maccabi Netanya.

Kayode played for the Nigeria national under-17 football team at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup and also represented Nigeria in the U-20s.

Born in Ibadan, the 24-year-old has four Super Eagles cap, making his debut in Super Eagles 1-1 friendly against Senegal in March 2017 and coming on as a sub in the 2-0 defeat against South Africa in June.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s restaurantbullet
2 Neymar Jr PSG star confident he will be fit for 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria 1 Vs Senegal 1 Wilfred Ndidi is Pulse Sports’ Man of the Match
Kayode Olarenwaju Forward vows not to disappoint Nigeria after Super Eagles call-up
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward can’t believe he's now playing with childhood hero, Mikel
Super Eagles New players dance, sing during initiation to team
Nigeria 4 Vs Argentina 2 Super Eagles players’ rating
Nigeria 0 Vs South Africa 2 Bafana Bafana coach says Super Eagles frontline lacked quality
Olarenwaju Kayode Manchester City sign Nigerian striker
Kayode Olanrewaju Manchester City loan out Nigerian forward to Shakhtar Donetsk

Football

Gernot Rohr
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss gets N32M for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Players get N1B for 2018 World Cup bonuses
Mattia Perin is an Italy international but his career has been disrupted by knee injuries
Football Juventus sign Perin to fill Buffon-sized hole
Son of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his goalscoring talent in a friendly game between Portugal and Algeria on Thursday, June 7.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr Son of Portugal star shows his goalscoring talent