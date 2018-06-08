Shakhtar Donetsk sign Olarenwaju Kayode from Manchester City

news

Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk have signed Nigerian striker Olarenwaju Kayode from Manchester City.

Kayode spent the second half of the just concluded season at Shakhtar Donetsk on loan after spending the first half at Spanish side Girona in a similar deal.

The striker was originally signed by Manchester City in August 2017 and immediately loaned to Girona before moving again in the season to Shakhtar.

The 25-year-old impressed at Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring three goals in eight appearances ‎for Paulo Fonseca’s side who won a Ukrainian Premier League and Cup double.

The Miners are impressed with what they saw in the striker and have decided to sign him on a five-year contract.

"Kayode will continue to play for Shakhtar. We redeemed him from Manchester City and he has signed a five-year contract. He proved himself well, Paulo (Fonseca, Shakhtar manager) is pleased with him,” Shakhtar general director Sergei Palkin told the club's official website.

City snapped up Kayode in August 2017 after an impressing 2016/2017 season, scoring 17 league goals in 33 league games to finish top goal scorer in the Austrian top division and 24 goals in total with Austria Wien.

He didn’t play a single game during his time as a City player as he spent last season at Girona-where he played 12 games without scoring- and Shakhtar Donetsk all on loan.

Kayode's career

Kayode began his career with Red Bull Ghana and has played for the likes of ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast, Heartland in Nigeria and Israeli club Maccabi Netanya.

Kayode played for the Nigeria national under-17 football team at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup and also represented Nigeria in the U-20s.