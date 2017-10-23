Serie A :  Rome police probe anti-semitic Anne Frank stickers

Rome police on Monday launched an investigation into reports that Lazio fans posted stickers of Anne Frank in a jersey of rivals Roma alongside anti-semitic slogans during Sunday's Serie A game at the Stadio Olimpico.

The photos and stickers -- including the famous photo montage of Frank with the Roma shirt that surfaced four years ago -- were stuck on glass barriers during the 3-0 win over Cagliari.

The two clubs share the Stadio Olimpico and Lazio's ultras were housed in the south end of the ground normally reserved for Roma supporters for Sunday's game.

Their own north end had been closed following racist chants during a game against Sassuolo earlier this month.

Rome's Jewish community immediately blasted the incident.

"This is not football, this is not sport. Get anti-semitism out of stadiums," said Ruth Dureghello, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, on Twitter.

In December 2013, offensive stickers appeared across the Italian capital showing Frank -- the Jewish teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp -- wearing a Roma jersey.

The stickers and flyers were removed by cleaning staff at the ground ahead of Wednesday's game between Roma and Crotone. But security staff did not report the incident, police said.

Bitter city rivals Roma and Lazio will meet in the Roman derby on November 18.