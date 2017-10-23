Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Serie A :  Milan's Bonucci 'hits rock bottom' with two-game ban

Serie A Milan's Bonucci 'hits rock bottom' with two-game ban

AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has been given a two-game ban for elbowing and will miss their clash against his former club Juventus, the Lega Serie A confirmed on Monday.

AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci saw red for elbowing Genoa's Aleandro Rosi after consultation with the video assistant referee play

AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci saw red for elbowing Genoa's Aleandro Rosi after consultation with the video assistant referee

(AFP/File)
The Italian international defender saw red for elbowing Genoa's Aleandro Rosi after consultation with the video assistant referee during Sunday's goalless draw.

The Lega Serie A found Bonucci guilty of "grave unsporting conduct" when he "hit the opposing player in the face with an elbow, causing physical damage".

And the 30-year-old will miss the midweek trip to Chievo, but also the clash against Juventus at San Siro next weekend.

Bonucci's mental coach Alberto Ferrarini revealed earlier Monday that the defender had "hit rock bottom with his red card".

"All the attention he received from his move to Milan was beautiful, but it didn't do him any good," Ferrarini told Radio 24.

"With his red card yesterday, he hit bottom, but now I'm convinced that there'll be a rebirth, as if one chapter was closed to open another. He's hungry about coming back stronger than before."

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has been given a one-match ban for his two yellow cards against Udinese.

Napoli were fined 15,000 euros ($17,000) after fans threw flares at Inter Milan supporters in their 0-0 draw, while Inter were fined a total of 16,000 euros for an offensive banner, anti-Neapolitan chanting and a delay to the second half of that match.

Fiorentina were fined 2,000 euros after fans threw a smoke bomb onto the pitch while SPAL were fined 2,500 euros after a delay in the second half of their match.

