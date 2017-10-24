Serie A :  Juventus escape punishment in Pogba case - club president

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has told the club's shareholders that the Italian champions have been "completely acquitted" by FIFA in the transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

World football's governing body were investigating French international Pogba's transfer to Old Trafford over suspicions that a payment to agent Mino Raiola could have breached third party ownership rules.

Manchester United were cleared of any wrongdoing in the summer but FIFA were still investigating the Italian club's role in the £89.3 million ($116m) transfer in 2016.

"FIFA's investigation ended with no implications for Juventus, completely absolved," Agnelli told shareholders on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Raiola received 27 million euros from Juventus for the transfer, but documents released by Football Leaks suggested he had also been paid by midfielder Pogba and United.

That left the agent with a total commission of 49 million euros from the deal.

Agnelli also announced an increase in revenue for Juventus in 2016-17 of 20 percent from the previous season.

"We've recorded a record profit of 42.6 million euros. The focus for Juventus has always been on our football, but to develop the sporting side, what happens off the field is equally important," he said.

"We're extremely proud of what the clab have done -- never in history have a side won six Scudettos in a row -- and now we are looking for something beyond legendary."