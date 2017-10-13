Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Serie A :  Bad hair day but Khedira set for Juventus return

Sami Khedira has taken a swipe at the makers of FIFA 18 on Thursday for getting his hair wrong in the latest edition of the popular video game.

This combination of pictures created on October 12, 2017 shows Juventus player Sami Khedira during a press conference on May 31, 2016 (R) and on May 28, 2014 (L), with his hair in different styles play

This combination of pictures created on October 12, 2017 shows Juventus player Sami Khedira during a press conference on May 31, 2016 (R) and on May 28, 2014 (L), with his hair in different styles

While many players such as Chelsea's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi and Manchester City's France defender Benjamin Mendy are unhappy with their FIFA ranking, Khedira is unhappy with his look.

The veteran German international, who is set to make his comeback for Juventus after a two month injury layoff, is unhappy with his long hair.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter: "Hey @EASportsFIFA, I'm really glad you like my long hair... but I'm wearing it short for almost two years now..."

Khedira has been sidelined with a knee injury for the past seven weeks but scored twice for Juventus in a test match midweek and could return in Saturday's Serie A clash against Lazio in Turin.

Meanwhile, Khedira and his Serie A teammates will take part in the Netflix documentary about the Italian champions which the streaming company intends to release next year.

The four-part series will provide insider access to the club, who have won the Serie A title for six seasons in a row.

Juventus are two points behind leaders Napoli in the Italian top flight this season with a draw and six wins in seven games so far.

