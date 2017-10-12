Sergio Aguero says seat-belt saved his life

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has revealed that it was the seat-belt that saved his life when he was involved in a car crash in late September.

Aguero was involved in the car crash in Amsterdam on his way to the airport after attending the concert of his friend and Colombian singer Maluma .

The striker suffered a broken rib which made him miss Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Chelsea before the international break.

The Argentine who has returned to training earlier than expected has admitted that he could have suffered a worse injury if not for the seat-belt.

“When I got to the hospital I asked the doctor if I could play for City on Saturday. He said, 'I don't believe so,” the striker told TyC Sports.

“I took a moment to think and realised it's thanks to wearing a seat-belt that I'm able to talk about this at all.”

Now back in training, Aguero is looking forward to seeing how much he has healed and if he has a chance of returning to action when Manchester City host Stoke City on Saturday, October 14.