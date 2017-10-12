Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Sergio Aguero says seat-belt saved his life

Sergio Aguero ‘Seat-belt saved my life,’ Manchester City striker says after car crash

Aguero is grateful to the seat-belt for saving him when he had a car crash in Amsterdam last month.

  • Published:
Sergio Aguero play Sergio Aguero is happy he used a seat-belt which saved him during a car crash last month (Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has revealed that it was the seat-belt that saved his life when he was involved in a car crash in late September.

Aguero was involved in the car crash in Amsterdam on his way to the airport after attending the concert of his friend and Colombian singer Maluma.

Sergio Aguero play Sergio Aguero was involved in a car crash while attending a concert in Amsterdam (Twitter)

ALSO READ: Manchester City coach says Aguero did nothing wrong

The striker suffered a broken rib which made him miss Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Chelsea before the international break.

The Argentine who has returned to training earlier than expected has admitted that he could have suffered a worse injury if not for the seat-belt.

When I got to the hospital I asked the doctor if I could play for City on Saturday. He said, 'I don't believe so,” the striker told TyC Sports.

Sergio Aguero play Sergio Aguero has since returned to training (Twitter - Manchester City)

 

I took a moment to think and realised it's thanks to wearing a seat-belt that I'm able to talk about this at all.

Now back in training, Aguero is looking forward to seeing how much he has healed and if he has a chance of returning to action when Manchester City host Stoke City on Saturday, October 14.

