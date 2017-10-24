Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Sergio Aguero :  Player equals Man City scoring record

It was the Argentina striker's 177th goal in City's colours, taking him level with Eric Brook, who played for the club between 1928 and 1939.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Burnley's Robbie Brady (left) tackles Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2017 play

Burnley's Robbie Brady (left) tackles Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2017

(AFP)
Sergio Aguero equalled Manchester City's all-time scoring record after netting a penalty in the first half of his side's Premier League home game against Burnley on Saturday.

Aguero, 29, struck from the spot in the 30th minute at the Etihad Stadium after Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was adjudged to have fouled Bernardo Silva.

He was making his first start since breaking a rib in a car crash in Amsterdam three weeks ago.

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has contributed to two Premier League title triumphs and two League Cup successes during his time at the club.

He etched his name in City folklore in his first season by scoring the 94th-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day that saw his side snatch the title from arch rivals Manchester United.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

