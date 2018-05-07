Serbia's Milorad Mazic to referee Champions League final

Home > Sports > Football >

Serbian referee Milorad Mazic will take charge of the Champions League final between holders Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26 in Kiev, UEFA announced on Monday.

Mazic took charge of Germany's 1-0 win over Chile in last year's Confederations Cup final

The 45-year-old, an international referee since 2009, will be assisted by compatriots Milovan Ristic and Dalibor Djurdjevic.

Frenchman Clement Turpin will serve as the fourth official.

Mazic has refereed four Champions League group stage matches this season and was the man in the middle for last year's Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany.

Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers has been appointed referee for the Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Marseille in Lyon on May 16.

He was in charge of the 2013 Europa League final between Chelsea and Benfica, as well as the 2014 Champions League final involving Real and Atletico.

