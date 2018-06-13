Pulse.ng logo
Senegal arrive Russia in native attires for 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup Senegal arrive Russia in native attires

The Senegalese team took a similar approach to Nigeria by arriving Russia in native attires.

  • Published:
Senegal squad

(FIFA)
The Teranga Lions of Senegal arrived Russia on Tuesday, June 12 with native attires for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Senegalese are one of Africa's five representatives at the World Cup and emulated their western neighbours Nigeria who also arrived in traditional attires.

The Senegalese star players Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye and captain Cheikhou Kouyaté were all smiles as they arrived in their all blue native attires.

Cheikhou Kouyaté play Kouyate will lead Senegal in Russia (FIFA)

 

The Senegalese are one of the African sides tipped to scale through the group stages and emulate the record of their previous squad that got to the quarterfinals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan.

Senegal World Cup stats

The Senegal team will be based in Kaluga, 110 miles from Russian capital Moscow and will train at the Sputnik sports ground.

Senegal squad play The Senegalese squad were looking sharp as they arrived Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (FIFA)

 

The Senegalese are in group H and will take on Poland in their opening game of the World Cup scheduled for Tuesday, June 19 before subsequent games against Japan in Yekaterinburg on Sunday, June 24 and Colombia on Thursday, June 28.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

