The buzz for the arrival iconic FIFA World Cup trophy to Nigeria is heating up with conversations online by Nigeria World Cup fans.

The excitement is brewing and you can join in on the conversation using the hashtag, #SeeTheTrophyNG.

Here are some of the interesting tweets:

The World Cup trophy will arrive Nigeria on a tour by March courtesy Coca-Cola.

If you want to win a ticket to see the trophy as well, follow Coca-Cola on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for a chance to win a ticket and see the trophy live.

