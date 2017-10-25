The 2017 FIFA Best Awards will be one of the memorable editions in history with the activities of British star actor, Idris Elba as the male host.

One of the highlights of the football award ceremony would be the numerous selfies taken by the actor, who also is an Arsenal FC fan.

Already, one of the numerous selfies that the Dark Tower actor took with 11 most expensive and talented footballers has been touted to compete favourably with the selfie Bradley Cooper took of Ellen DeGeneres and friends at the 2014 Oscars.

The selfies included one with Puskas Oliver Giroud, Paris St German striker, Neymar and another one with FC Barcelona star player, Lionel Messi.

For the night, Elba was tagged along Catherine Zeta-Jones to host the football awards ceremony that remains talk of town.