Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Saudi World Cup team's plane suffers engine fire

Football Saudi World Cup team's plane suffers engine fire

The plane carrying Saudi Arabia's World Cup team suffered a fire in one of its engines as the players flew to Rostov-on-Don for their next match, the Saudi football federation said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saudi Arabia lost their World Cup opener 5-0 to Russia play

Saudi Arabia lost their World Cup opener 5-0 to Russia

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The plane carrying Saudi Arabia's World Cup team suffered a fire in one of its engines as the players flew to Rostov-on-Don for their next match, the Saudi football federation said Monday.

The aircraft landed safely after what one of the Saudi players called a "simple malfunction".

"It was a small fire in one of the engines, the right engine, but the plane landed safely," association president Ahmad Al Harbi told Saudi sports TV channel KSA.

One of the Saudi players, Hatan Bahbir, said in a video on the federation's Twitter account: "We arrived safely and we are all fine... it was a simple malfunction'."

In the video, someone off-camera asks him if he was scared. He replies: "No, no. Well, of course we were scared a bit, but thank God."

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said in a statement it "would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they're heading to their residence safely".

The team were flying to Rostov-on-Don for their second match, against Uruguay on Wednesday, after they were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in the opening game of the tournament.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out...bullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Football

Ferjani Sassi cancelled out Harry Kane's opener to score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Tunisia lost 2-1 to England in their group G game on Monday, June 18.
World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal
Rostov-on-Don, where World Cup matches are taking place, is over 1000 km from Rostov Veliky, where a group of Swiss fans mistakenly booked a hotel
Football Swiss fans book hotel in wrong Russian Rostov
Media reports said Mexican fans aimed homophobic shouts at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the game at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium
Football Mexico face FIFA action over 'homophobic' chants
England celebrate Harry Kane's winning goal against Tunisia
Football Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama