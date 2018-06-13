news

Back for their first FIFA World Cup since 2002 and their fifth appearance in history, Saudi Arabia are the overwhelming pick to be one of the whooping boys of Russia 2018.

They play in Group A alongside Russia, Egypt and Uruguay.

Captain: Osama Hawsawi

Manager: Juan Antonio Pizzi

Nickname: The Green Falcons

FIFA World Cup history (5 appearances)

Fixtures

Saudi Arabia Vs Russia

Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay

Saudi Arabia Vs Egypt

Key Men

1. Osama Hawsawi

Hawsawi has been a key member of the Saudi Arabia national side for the past 10 years. 34, and almost certainly playing in his last FIFA World Cup, his reading of the game has made him very vital for Saudi Arabia in defence.

2. Fahad Al-Muwallad

Scored the goal that sealed their qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Al-Muwallad has been one of the most consistent players in the team.

Although a winger, he has been used as an out-and-out striker in recent games.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Musailem, Abdullah Al-Mayuf.

Defenders: Mansoor Al-Harbi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Breik, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Ali Al-Bulaihi.

Midfielders: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri, Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al-Jassim, Houssain Al-Mogahwi, Salman Al-Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Hattan Bahebri, Salem Al-Dawsari, Yehya Al-Shehri.

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammad Al-Sahlawi, Muhannad Assiri.