Home > Sports > Football >

Sarri hints at Napoli exit amid Chelsea links

Football Sarri hints at Napoli exit amid Chelsea links

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri hinted Sunday that he was set to exit the Serie A club after finishing runner-ups for the second time in his three seasons behind Juventus.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Meeting of minds: Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri (right) greets Crotone boss Walter Zenga on Sunday play

Meeting of minds: Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri (right) greets Crotone boss Walter Zenga on Sunday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri hinted Sunday that he was set to exit the Serie A club after finishing runner-ups for the second time in his three seasons behind Juventus.

The 59-year-old former banker has been linked with Chelsea to replace fellow Italian Antonio Conte whose future at the English Premier League club remains uncertain.

When asked about Sarri's future, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said: "Will Sarri remain? I don't know, time has run out."

Fans held up flags with "Sarri, stay with us!" as Napoli ended their record-breaking season with a 2-1 win that condemned Crotone to second-tier football next season.

"In life everything comes to an end," said Sarri after the match. "Sometimes it's better to finish stories while they are good.

"When I arrived, the team had finished 24 points off the top. Now, we are four points behind," added Sarri who joined Napoli in 2015 from Empoli.

"We have not reached the target, but the journey has been fantastic."

Lorenzo Insigne orchestrated both Napoli goals for Arkadiusz Milik and Jose Callejon as the southerners finished on a record 91 points for the season -- four behind champions Juventus.

"Tomorrow I will talk to my family before anyone else," Sarri continued. "The (club) president needs a response quickly."

Sarri did rule out going to another Italian club soon.

"I don't think I could go to another Italian team immediately. The memory of Napoli would be too strong."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FA Cup Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win titlebullet
2 Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles right-back joins Benfica from ADO Den Haagbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for...bullet

Football

Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media on Sunday for the first time since his appointment as PSG coach
Football New PSG coach Tuchel relishes working with 'artist' Neymar
Alexandre Guedes (C) scored both goals as Aves won the Portuguese Cup for the first time in club history
Football Aven stun shaken Sporting to lift maiden Portuguese Cup
Lobi Stars
NPFL Lobi Stars extend lead at the top to 4 points
Spanish striker Jose Maria Callejon scored the winner for Napoli.
Football Napoli condemn Crotone, AC Milan crush Fiorentina in Serie A finale