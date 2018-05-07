Samuel Kalu's and Hilary Gong's agent says they are not moving

news

Tony Harris agent of Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu has dismissed rumours linking the player with a move away from KAA Gent.

Several reports have linked the Kalu with a move away from Gent to French side AS Monaco.

The 20-year-old forward has been in fine form for Gent and has contributed six goals which has risen his stock as he is being monitored by several European clubs.

Harris has, however, come out to rubbish rumours that he is already working on a deal to take Kalu away from Gent.

In an interview with Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Harris dismissed all speculations about a move for his client as ‘fake news’.

In the interview Harris said, “Nowadays there is an urgency to be the first to come out with news and many football websites take over.

“The bid of £10m from Monaco for Kalu and that from Anderlecht for Hillary Gong is fake news."

Hilary Gong

Harris is also the agent of Gong is a 19-year-old Nigerian forward who features for AS Trecin in the Slovakian league.

Kalu played for Trecin before he moved to Gent in the 2017 winter transfer window.

Gong has contributed 10 goals in a total of 33 appearances in Slovakia.