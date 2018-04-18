Home > Sports > Football >

Samuel Kalu promises to dye hair if K.A.A. Gent win the league

Samuel Kalu Nigerian forward promises to dye hair white and blue if Gent win the league

Samuel Kalu has cscored eight goals in a total of 31 appearances for K.A.A Gent.

  Published:
Samuel Kalu play Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu has promised to dye his hair white if his club side K.A.A. Gent win the Belgian First Division A. (Nico Vereecken Photonews via Getty Images)
Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu has promised to dye his hair white if his club side K.A.A. Gent win the Belgian First Division A.

The 20-year-old has been impressive for the 2015 Belgian Champions, with eight goals in a total of 31 appearances.

Kalu's Gent have the chance of winning the Belgian first division title as they are currently third in the league playoffs with a total of 32 points and are six points behind Club Brugge who are the league leaders.

In an interview with Belgian media outfit Het Laatste Nieuws, Kalu said that he will dye the colour of his hair blue and white if they emerge champions.

He said, “When Gent are champions, I paint my hair blue and white, I promise,”

 

He added in the report that he spends up to an hour with his barber every week.

Kalu plays alongside compatriots Anderson Esiti and Super Eagles forward Moses Simon who won the league title in 2014/15 season.

Samuel Kalu play Still, just 20-years-old Samuel Kalu is yet to make an appearance for the Super Eagles. (Instagram/Samuel Kalu )

Kalu joined Gent in the 2017 summer transfer window from Slovakian outfit AS Trenčín, where he won the Slovak Super Liga and Slovak Cup in the 2016/17 season.

Still just 20-years-old Samuel Kalu is yet to make an appearance for the Super Eagles.

Kalu, Esiti, and Moses are all expected to be in action when Gent face Sporting Charleroi in their next league fixture on Saturday, April 22.

