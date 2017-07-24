Samir Nasri is not wanted at Manchester City by teammates

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has fallen out with even his teammates who now want him sent home from their pre-season tour of the United States.

Nasri who spent last season on loan at Sevilla was a surprise inclusion in Manchester City’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The 30-year-old was a second half substitute in their 2-0 loss to Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

According to Daily Mail, sources in camp have revealed that Nasri has become an outcast with his teammates questioning why he was included in the tour.

“The squad don't understand why Nasri is even here. He is very unpopular due to his arrogant attitude. Some of the squad even want him to go back to Manchester,” an insider is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

Manchester City are looking for buyers for Nasri who has two years left on his £120,000-a-week deal.

The French midfielder does not figure in Pep Guardiola’s plans ahead of next season but is becoming increasingly difficult to sell.

The controversial midfielder is also a subject of a UEFA investigation for an alleged breach of doping rules while on loan at Sevilla last season.

The midfielder is suspected of receiving intravenous treatment when he visited Drip Doctors clinic in Los Angeles.

If found guilty he faces a ban of up to four years.