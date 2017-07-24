Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Samir Nasri is not wanted at Manchester City by teammates

Samir Nasri Manchester City midfielder is not even wanted at the club by his teammates

According to reports, Nasri's arrogance has irked his teammates who want him out of City's pre-season tour of US.

  • Published:
Samir Nasri play Samir Nasri is having problems with his Manchester City teammates (Getty Images)

Premier League 5 offbeat moments of 2016/17 season
West Ham vs Leicester Euro stars look to boost survival bid
Craig Shakespeare Leicester boss defends Vardy over Nasri cheat claim
Pep Guardiola Manager says sweeping Man City changes 'impossible'
Premier League Navas, Clichy and Caballero join Manchester City clearout
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has fallen out with even his teammates who now want him sent home from their pre-season tour of the United States.

Nasri who spent last season on loan at Sevilla was a surprise inclusion in Manchester City’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The 30-year-old was a second half substitute in their 2-0 loss to Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

According to Daily Mail, sources in camp have revealed that Nasri has become an outcast with his teammates questioning why he was included in the tour.

Samir Nasri and Marouane Fellaini play Samir Nasri was a second half substitute when Manchester City lost 2-0 to Manchester United in a pre-season friendly (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

The squad don't understand why Nasri is even here. He is very unpopular due to his arrogant attitude. Some of the squad even want him to go back to Manchester,” an insider is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

Manchester City are looking for buyers for Nasri who has two years left on his £120,000-a-week deal.

The French midfielder does not figure in Pep Guardiola’s plans ahead of next season but is becoming increasingly difficult to sell.

The controversial midfielder is also a subject of a UEFA investigation for an alleged breach of doping rules while on loan at Sevilla last season.

The midfielder is suspected of receiving intravenous treatment when he visited Drip Doctors clinic in Los Angeles.

If found guilty he faces a ban of up to four years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Henry Onyekuru Nigerian star wins first trophy at Anderlechtbullet
2 Premier League Chelsea apologise 'to Chinese people' after Kenedy slurbullet
3 Neymar Forward dazzles as Barcelona down Juventusbullet

Football

Super Eagles Team B players
Super Eagles Team B to face the Republic of Benin in CHAN qualifiers
African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
AFCON Nobody loses with new changes
Alvaro Cejudo (R) has made 155 La Liga appearances with Real Betis and Osasuna and becomes the Western Sydney Wanderers' fifth and final visa signing for the new season, which starts in October
Alvaro Cejudo Spainish winger joins Australia's Wanderers
Jamaica's players celebrate after scoring a goal against Mexico during their 2017 CONCACAF semi-final match, at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 23
Gold Cup Jamaicans stun Mexico, book CONCACAF tournament final with USA