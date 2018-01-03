Home > Sports > Football >

Salisu picks 23-man team for CHAN

Super Eagles Salisu picks 23-man team for CHAN

Salisu called up several players from the side which finished runner-up at the 2017 WAFU Cup.

  • Published:
Super Eagles Team B play Salisu picks 23-man team for CHAN (WAFU)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) less than two weeks, Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf has named the 23 players who would represent the country when the tournament kicks off in Morocco.

In a release by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday night, the home-based Super Eagles coach called up several players from the side which finished runner-up at the WAFU Cup last year in Ghana.

Super Eagles Team B play Salisu picks 23-man team for CHAN (Twitter/Super Eagles )

 

The team boasts a couple of regulars and veterans in the Nigerian professional football league (NPFL) such as goalkeeper and captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa, midfield stalwart Rabiu Ali as well as the top scorer last season in the NPFL Anthony Okpotu. There were also first-time call-ups for defenders Abdullahi Musa and Ikouwem Udoh.

Salisu, however, chose to drop MFM football club duo Victor Mbaoma as well as CNN Goal of the week winner Sikiru Olatunbosun from the final squad. Nasarawa United goalkeeper Suraj Ayeleso, Plateau United youngster Tosin Omoyele and Lobi Stars striker Kingsley Eduwo would also be disappointed to miss out.

Sikiru Olatunbosun play MFM star Sikiru Olatunbosun has been surprisingly dropped from the squad (Pulse)

 

The home-based super eagles have stepped up their preparation for the tournament after victory at the NPFL Pre-Season Invitational final with friendlies against domestic teams. The selected players and officials should depart to Morocco in a few days to intensify preparations as the tournament draws nearer,

Nigeria’s opening match in Morocco would be against Rwanda in Tangier on Monday January 15, after which they would take on  2014 champions Libya at the same Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier on Friday, January 19 before travelling to Agadir to tackle Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday, January 23 in their last match of the group phase.

Yusuf and his team would hope to advance further to the next round bettering a group stage exit at the last edition.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC), Oladele Ajiboye (Plateau United), Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Osas Okoro (Rangers International), Daniel James (Plateau United), Kalu Orji Okogbue (Rangers International), Ikouwem Udoh (Enyimba FC), Abdullahi Musa (Wikki Tourists), Timothy Danladi (Katsina United); Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars), Stephen Eze (Kano Pillars)

Midfielders: Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United), Emeka Atuloma (Rivers United), Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars), Augustine Oladapo (Enyimba FC),  Ekundayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars)

Forwards: Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars), Eneji Moses (Plateau United), Ibrahim Mustapha (Enyimba FC), Emeka Ogbugh (Rivers United), Sunday Faleye (Akwa United), Nura Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors), Okechukwu Gabriel (Akwa United)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star is spending time with his family in...bullet
2 Raymond King Former Nigerian goalkeeper dies at 52bullet
3 Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender weds fiancée in Enugubullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Football Federation NFF to use N6.4B on projects in 2018
Super Eagles Zambia planning Nigeria’s downfall
Ifeanyi Ifeanyi ‘I rejected deals from foreign clubs to play in CHAN,’ Akwa United midfielder
WAFU Cup 5 Nigerian success stories from tournament
Super Eagles Nigeria to face Ghana in third WAFU Cup final
CHAN Morocco to host 2018 tournament
African Nations Championship CHAN failure reveals flailing Kenya football
Nigeria West African country to face former CHAN champions Libya
Super Eagles Team B to camp in Morocco ahead of 2018 CHAN

Football

Even his players have little time for recovery from their last match, Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino does not believe fatigue will be an issue when they face West Ham
Premier League Tiredness won't be a factor against Hammers -- Pochettino
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the Premier League will have to review television schedules which have led to a lopsided fixture list
Premier League Guardiola fears City stars in danger over fixture pile-up
West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore (R), shown in this December 31, 2017 file photo, apparently went into the crowd during the game against West Ham and had to be escorted down the tunnel
Jake Livermore West Brom's midfielder in alleged fan row
Then-Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair celebrates at the final whistle as City beat Arsenal after their English Premier League football match August 26, 2006
Trevor Sinclair BBC drop football pundit after racial abuse