Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Salah's World Cup fitness uncertain as Egypt arrive in Russia

Football Salah's World Cup fitness uncertain as Egypt arrive in Russia

Egypt's Mohamed Salah arrived in Russia Sunday, with the Pharaohs hopeful the star striker can complete a dramatic injury comeback in time for their opening World Cup match against Uruguay.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Egypt's Mohamed Salah hopes he will be cleared for take off at the World Cup after his Champions League final injury play

Egypt's Mohamed Salah hopes he will be cleared for take off at the World Cup after his Champions League final injury

(Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Egypt's Mohamed Salah arrived in Russia Sunday, with the Pharaohs hopeful the star striker can complete a dramatic injury comeback in time for their opening World Cup match against Uruguay.

Salah and his teammates touched down in Grozny ahead of Egypt's third appearance at the World Cup, ending a drought stretching back to 1990.

The seven-time African champions play their opening Group A fixture on Friday, June 15, against Uruguay.

"The team is ready for the competition and morale is high," national team manager Ihab Leheta told AFP at the Grozny International Airport.

The Pharaohs have never progressed beyond the group stages and Salah is seen as crucial to their chances of making an impression at the tournament in Russia.

The goal-scoring talisman has been sidelined since exiting Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in tears after injuring his shoulder when Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground.

But such has been his form for the English Premiership club -- 44 goals in all competitions for the season -- that he has been included in Egypt's squad even though there is no guarantee he will play.

Team doctor Mohamed Abou al-Ela told ON Sport TV on Saturday night that they would make an assessment on Salah's ability to play early this week.

"We won't be able to tell until after two days," he said, declining to give any more details.

"We will not have him play unless he has totally recovered."

On May 30, Egypt officials said Salah would be out for "not more" than three weeks, which would rule him out of the Uruguay match but put him in the frame for Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

The player attended Egypt's final training session in Cairo on Saturday night but did not take part, restricting himself to briefly dribbling the ball on the corner of the pitch.

jack/tp/gk/emp/mma/ns/nr

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach to get N10.8M for Nigeria’s 2018...bullet
2 Chuba Akpom Pinnick says Arsenal star excited to commit to Nigeriabullet
3 Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of...bullet

Football

Australia coach Bert Van Marwijk meets the press on arrival Sunday in Russia
Football Low key arrival for unfancied Australia
Karpatalja squad members celebrate with the trophy after winning the alternative CONIFA World Football Cup 2018 on June 9, 2018 in Enfield, north London
Football Ukrainian Hungarians win alternative World Football Cup
Many African players who come to Russia with promises of lucrative careers end up with their dreams shattered
Football For African footballers Russia is a land of false promises
Training in the rain has been the least of Argentina's concerns in a turbulent World Cup build-up
Football Argentina preparations rocked by results, controversy and injury