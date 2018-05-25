Home > Sports > Football >

Salah will not fast for Champions league final vs Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah Liverpool star won't observe fast for Champions League final

There have been concerns if Mohamed Salah will observe fast ahead of the Champions League final.

Mohamed Salah play Salah will not observe fast before Real Madrid. (Liverpool)
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, will not fast ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Salah has been a talismanic figure for Liverpool this season contributing a total of 44 goals for the Reds.

Ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid supporters of the club expressed concern as to if his fast will not make him 100% or the final.

Ruben Pons Liverpool’s physiotherapist has come out to officially confirm that the Egyptian will not fast ahead of the encounter.

Mohamed Salah play Salah has been a key figure for Liverpool this season (Liverpool FC)

Since the start of Ramadan on Wednesday, May 16, Salah has been duly participating in the process.

Pons revealed that Salah will not participate in the fast for the Champions League final in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

He said, "We were in Marbella and the nutritionist established a work plan," he said. "Tomorrow and the day of the match he won't, so it's not going to affect him."

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the final of the 2018 Champions League on Saturday, May 26, Kick off 7:45 PM Nigerian time.

