Home > Sports > Football >

Salah sets new Premier League goal tally

Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tally

Mohamed Salah scored a record-breaking 32nd goal of the Premier League season on Sunday as the Liverpool star set a new mark for the most goals in a 38-game campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mohamed Salah set a new record for Premier League goals in one season with 32 strikes play

Mohamed Salah set a new record for Premier League goals in one season with 32 strikes

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohamed Salah scored a record-breaking 32nd goal of the Premier League season on Sunday as the Liverpool star set a new mark for the most goals in a 38-game campaign.

Salah went into the last day of the season at Anfield with a share of the record alongside Alan Shearer (Blackburn in 1995-96), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United in 2007-08) and Luis Suarez (Liverpool in 2013-14).

But the Egypt forward needed only 26 minutes to make the record his personal property as he produced a clinical left-footed finish from inside the Brighton penalty area.

Salah, who was voted the Premier League's Player of the Year earlier in the day, has now scored 44 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

Shearer (Newcastle in 1993-94) and Andy Cole (Manchester United in 1993-94) jointly hold the Premier League record of 34 goals in a 42-match season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Chelsea Hazard, Willian turn out in suits for club's end of season awardbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League finalbullet

Football

Tipped to take over Italy Roberto Mancini is edging towards an exit from Zenit a
Football Mancini eyes Italy job as Zenit confirm exit
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could hold Germany's World Cup hopes in his hands
2018 World Cup How the favourites are shaping up a month from the tournament
Pietro Brambilla, an artisan at the Bertoni workshop, cleans replica World Cups and also the real thing
World Cup The workshop that makes eliminated Italy home of the tournament
World Cup-winning goalkeeper Dino Zoff says the tournament without Italy will seem strange
Dino Zoff "Without Italy, it just doesn't feel like a World Cup"