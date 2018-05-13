Home > Sports > Football >

Salah scoops Premier League's Player of the Year prize

Football Salah scoops Premier League's Player of the Year prize

Mohamed Salah has scooped up yet another award after his fabulous first season with Liverpool as the Egypt star was named the Premier League's Player of the Year on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah had already won the PFA Player of the Year, the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award and Liverpool's own Player of the Year prize play

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah had already won the PFA Player of the Year, the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award and Liverpool's own Player of the Year prize

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohamed Salah has scooped up yet another award after his fabulous first season with Liverpool as the Egypt star was named the Premier League's Player of the Year on Sunday.

Salah had already won the PFA Player of the Year voted for by his fellow players, as well as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award and Liverpool's own Player of the Year prize.

The 25-year-old's deluge of individual honours come at the end of a season in which he has scored 31 goals in 37 league matches following his move from Roma last year.

Salah will break the Premier League record of 31 goals in a 38-game season if he scores against Brighton on Sunday.

He has scored 43 goals in 50 games in all competitions for Liverpool this term.

"They say I didn't have success here the first time," Salah said.

"So it was always in my mind to have success here in the Premier League. I am very happy. I am very proud to win it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Chelsea Hazard, Willian turn out in suits for club's end of season awardbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Eden Hazard Chelsea star says ‘no chance’ to joining Manchester Unitedbullet

Football

Kano Pillars
NPFL Kano Pillars defeat Katsina United in northern derby
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City star scores against Tottenham to continue his goal form
100 points: Pep Guardiola directs his Man City team on Sunday
Football 'It's incredible' - Guardiola joy as City reach 100 points
Record breaker: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring on Sunday
Football Salah steers Liverpool into Champions League at Chelsea's expense