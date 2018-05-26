Home > Sports > Football >

Salah off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time

Football Salah off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time

Liverpool suffered the loss of 44-goal top scorer Mohamed Salah to injury as Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev was goalless at half-time.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Salah is comforted by team-mates and opponents alike after injury forces him off in the final play

Salah is comforted by team-mates and opponents alike after injury forces him off in the final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool suffered the loss of 44-goal top scorer Mohamed Salah to injury as Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev was goalless at half-time.

The Egyptian forward was forced off by a shoulder injury on 31 minutes after a tangle with Real defender Sergio Ramos, and replaced by England international Adam Lallana.

Keylor Navas held a stinging drive from Trent Alexander-Arnold in what represented Liverpool's best chance, while Karim Benzema was denied a goal on 43 minutes by the offside flag after converting a rebound from a Cristiano Ronaldo header.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and how...bullet
2 Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same daybullet
3 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to...bullet

Football

Mohamed Salah was forced off injured only half an hour into the Champions League final
Football Tearful Salah forced off early in Champions League final
Cairney's first-half strike proved enough to take Fulham back into the Premier League
Football Cairney the hero as Fulham strike it rich with Premier League promotion
Italy's national football team new coach Roberto Mancini (L) speaks with Italy's striker Ciro Immobile during a training session on May 24, 2018 at Coverciano's training camp near Florence.
Football Newcomers Baselli, Mandragora want to seize Italy chance
Franco Maggi Marketing Director Nigeria Breweries, Mutiu Adepoju, Hernan Crespo, Taribo West and Augustine Eguavon after an interactive section with newsmen in Lagos
Hernan Crespo I am delighted to be in Nigeria