Home > Sports > Football >

Salah named 2017 African Player of the Year

2017 CAF Awards Mohamed Salah named 2017 African Player of the Year

The winger beat Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to become the 2017 best African male footballer player of the year.

  • Published:
Salah named 2017 African Player of the Year play

Salah named 2017 African Player of the Year

(On SPort)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool and Egyptian winger, Mohamed Salah has been named the 2017 African Player of the Year at the 2017 CAF Awards.

The award ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Center, Ghana on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

The winger beat Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to become the 2017 best African male footballer player of the year.

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool on November 18, 2017 play

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool on November 18, 2017

(AFP/File)

 

His journey

The 25-year-old turned in a stunning campaign for Liverpool in 2017 as he scored 17 goals in 21 games after joining the English Premier League side from AS Roma.

On the international scene, he helped Egypt to a second place finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, including goals against Ghana and Burkina Faso. His brace against Congo in October helped the Pharaoh qualify for their first Fifa World Cup since 1990 to round off a sensational year.

Salah was joint-top scorer in the 2018 African World Cup Qualifiers after guiding Egypt to their first FIFA World Cup since 1990.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star is spending time with his family in...bullet
2 Victor Anichebe Nigerian footballer now dating a white woman after...bullet
3 Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star is most fined player at Arsenal for...bullet

Related Articles

FA Cup Klopp juggles Coutinho, Salah, Van Dijk for Everton tie
Salah, Mane Liverpool have charter private plane for stars to attend CAF Awards
Mohamed Salah Egypt striker named Arab football player of the year
African Football Confederation (CAF) Salah set to kick off African football year with award
Premier League No stopping goal machine Salah, says Klopp
Champions League Salah shines as Liverpool down Leicester
Premier League Lukaku injured in United draw, Salah fires Liverpool
Football Van Dijk arrival boosts Liverpool

Football

Super Eagles
CAF Awards Super Eagles, Rohr, Falconets lose at African football big night
Kanu Nwankwo and Sepp Blatter
African Player of the Year Kanu Nwankwo is the last Nigerian player to win award
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, seen during a training session following his welcoming ceremony at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, on December 31, 2017
La Liga Costa's sizzling return reignites Atletico Madrid
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker
CAF Awards Drogba, Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe spice up ceremony