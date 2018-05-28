Home > Sports > Football >

Salah, Karius slammed by Scholes for crying against Real Madrid

Paul Scholes revealed he is not happy with players crying on the pitch like babies.

Loris Karius play Loris Karius was crying after the encounter against Real Madrid (Stacpoole)
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed Liverpool players Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius for crying in the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid on Saturday, May 26, as the La Liga side won their third consecutive Champions League title.

Both Salah and Karius both were reduced to tears in the Champions League for very different reasons individually.

Forward Salah was in tears after a tackle by Sergio Ramos forced him out of the final after a fantastic final with Liverpool.

Paul Scholes play Paul Scholes is not impressed with Liverpool layers who were crying in the final (BT Sport)

 

Karius meanwhile was at fault for two Real Madrid goals and was reduced to tears after the defeat.

Speaking while on punditry duties with BT Sport, Scholes slammed both Karius and Salah for showing their emotional side on the pitch.

He said, “What's crying going to do?”

Known in his days as a combative midfielder Scholes revealed that players in this era are sometimes overly sensitive to situations and express their emotions on the pitch of play unlike a couple of years ago.

Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos play Salah was in tears after a tackle by Sergio Ramos forced off the Champions League final (Rez/Shutterstock)

 

Salah’s shoulder injury could reportedly rule him out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after his record-setting year since he returned to the Premier League with Liverpool, while Karius was branded stupid on Twitter following his disastrous performance in the final.

