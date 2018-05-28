news

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed Liverpool players Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius for crying in the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid on Saturday, May 26, as the La Liga side won their third consecutive Champions League title.

Both Salah and Karius both were reduced to tears in the Champions League for very different reasons individually.

Forward Salah was in tears after a tackle by Sergio Ramos forced him out of the final after a fantastic final with Liverpool.

Karius meanwhile was at fault for two Real Madrid goals and was reduced to tears after the defeat.

Speaking while on punditry duties with BT Sport, Scholes slammed both Karius and Salah for showing their emotional side on the pitch.

He said, “What's crying going to do?”

Known in his days as a combative midfielder Scholes revealed that players in this era are sometimes overly sensitive to situations and express their emotions on the pitch of play unlike a couple of years ago.