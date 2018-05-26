Home > Sports > Football >

Salah off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time

Mohamed Salah Liverpool's forward off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time

Liverpool suffered the loss of 44-goal top scorer Mohamed Salah to injury as Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev was goalless at half-time.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Salah is comforted by team-mates and opponents alike after injury forces him off in the final play

Salah is comforted by team-mates and opponents alike after injury forces him off in the final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool suffered the loss of 44-goal top scorer Mohamed Salah to injury as Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev was goalless at half-time.

The Egyptian forward was forced off by a shoulder injury on 31 minutes after a tangle with Real defender Sergio Ramos, and replaced by England international Adam Lallana.

Keylor Navas held a stinging drive from Trent Alexander-Arnold in what represented Liverpool's best chance, while Karim Benzema was denied a goal on 43 minutes by the offside flag after converting a rebound from a Cristiano Ronaldo header.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and how...bullet
2 Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same daybullet
3 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to...bullet

Football

Gareth Bale
Champions League Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win 3rd title
Zidane has enjoyed a remarkable success as a coach on the European stage
Football Zidane lauds 'crazy' third consecutive Champions League title
Gareth Bale scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history with a sensational overhead scissor kick
Football 'I need to play' -- Bale hints at Real exit after Champions League heroics
Lucky 13: Gareth Bale scored twice to win Real Madrid a 13th European Cup
Football Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real