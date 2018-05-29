Home > Sports > Football >

Egyptian lawyer to file €1 billion lawsuit against Sergio Ramos

Mohamed Salah Egyptian lawyer to file €1 billion lawsuit against Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is now embroiled in a legal battle after his tackle on Mohamed Salah.

  • Published:
Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos play

Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos

(Rez/Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Egyptian lawyer Bassem Wahba has stated that he will file a €1 billion lawsuit against Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for his tackle against Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final.

Following a challenge by Ramos in the first half Salah was in tears and forced out of the final which Liverpool eventually lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Egyptians lamented the incident as well as Twitter users who branded Ramos’ challenge on Salah as cruel which could have ruled him out of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

There were initial concerns that the Egyptian talisman could miss out on the summer tournament which had the whole country in fear.

Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos play Ramos' tackle on Salah forced him out of the Champions League final (PA)

 

Speaking about why he filed the suit against Ramos, Wahba revealed that the injury to Salah was a deliberate attempt.

He said, "Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished for his actions," he claimed on the Sada El-Balad channel. "I've filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

"I'll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion (£873 million), for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."

The Egyptian medical crew has however revealed that Salah suffered "a sprain in the shoulder ligaments” and should continue his record-breaking season at the World Cup starting with their opening game against Uruguay on Friday, June 15.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs DR Congo Super Eagles 1 DR Congo 1, Live game updatesbullet
2 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Lampard, Ferdinand refuse to blame Ramos for...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs DR Congo Time of game and where to watchbullet

Related Articles

Champions League Steven Gerrard says Liverpool will achieve something special against Real Madrid
Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Lampard, Ferdinand refuse to blame Ramos for Salah Injury
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalike
Champions League Scholes slams Salah, Karius for crying against Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid captain leads celebrations after Champions League semifinal victory over Bayern Munich
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star wins 3 Player of the Year awards in one night
Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Twitter blames 'stupid' Karius, hail Bale after Champions League final
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star won't observe fast for Champions League final
Liverpool Salah, Firmino others get gifts as they arrive Kiev for Champions League finals
Champions League Gerrard says Liverpool should not be afraid of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid

Football

Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
Super Eagles
Nigeria vs DR Congo Nigerians unhappy with Port Harcourt pitch on Twitter
Raheem Sterling has been forced to defend an assault rifle tattoo
Football Sterling defends assault rifle tattoo
William Troost-Ekong and Kelechi Iheanacho
Nigeria 1 Vs 1 DR Congo Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong pays tribute to pregnant girlfriend during goal celebration