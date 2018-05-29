news

An Egyptian lawyer Bassem Wahba has stated that he will file a €1 billion lawsuit against Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for his tackle against Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final.

Following a challenge by Ramos in the first half Salah was in tears and forced out of the final which Liverpool eventually lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Egyptians lamented the incident as well as Twitter users who branded Ramos’ challenge on Salah as cruel which could have ruled him out of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

There were initial concerns that the Egyptian talisman could miss out on the summer tournament which had the whole country in fear.

Speaking about why he filed the suit against Ramos, Wahba revealed that the injury to Salah was a deliberate attempt.

He said, "Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished for his actions," he claimed on the Sada El-Balad channel. "I've filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

"I'll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion (£873 million), for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."