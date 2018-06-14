Pulse.ng logo
Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play in Egypt opener - coach

Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play in Egypt opener - coach

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is almost certain to figure in Egypt's World Cup opener after recovering from shoulder injury play

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is almost certain to figure in Egypt's World Cup opener after recovering from shoulder injury

Egypt coach Hector Cuper said that star striker Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and will almost certainly play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday.

Salah's return is a massive boost for Egypt and for the tournament in Russia because it means one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment will be in action.

"We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 percent that he'll play, we are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch," Cuper said on Thursday, shortly before leading out his squad for training at Yekaterinburg Arena -- with Salah among them.

The 62-year-old Argentine Cuper added: "Salah is very good and he's recovered very quickly."

Salah, who sustained the injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26, is crucial to Egypt's hopes of making it out of a weak-looking Group A also featuring hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt play Uruguay -- tipped by some to be dark horses -- in just the second game of the tournament, following Russia against Saudi Arabia in the opening match later Thursday.

Salah was one of the outstanding players in the world this season as he helped propel Liverpool to the Champions League final.

But his World Cup dream was left on the brink when he exited the Champions League final three weeks ago in tears after Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground.

Salah, who turns 26 on the day of the game, gave 100 million frantic Egyptians a huge lift on Wednesday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base.

And Cuper hinted on Thursday that it was the player who had the final decision whether to play.

"Doctors are giving him the option," said Cuper.

"If he does decide to play he will have full guarantee (about his condition) and I am sure that he will be fine.

"If we see at the last minute that there is an issue then we will see if it can be resolved, but certainly he does not feel afraid."

Cuper has attempted to dismiss the notion that Egypt are a one-man side, but with 44 goals in all competitions this season for Liverpool, Salah's badly timed injury had become a national obsession back home and made global headlines.

Salah is regarded as a contender for the Ballon d'Or for his spectacular debut season at Anfield, alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar of Brazil.

Egypt, a no-frills side who play on the counterattack under the wily Cuper, face hosts Russia on Tuesday and the Saudis on June 25 in their last group game.

