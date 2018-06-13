Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Russia to win first World Cup match, says clairvoyant cat

Football Russia to win first World Cup match, says clairvoyant cat

Russia's football team has failed to chalk up a single victory in eight months but things could be about to improve -- according to a supposedly clairvoyant cat who predicted a win for the side in the first World Cup match.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Animal oracle" Achilles the cat plumped for a Russian win over the Saudis, choosing a bowl of food bearing the hosts' flag during a ceremony in Saint Petersburg play

"Animal oracle" Achilles the cat plumped for a Russian win over the Saudis, choosing a bowl of food bearing the hosts' flag during a ceremony in Saint Petersburg

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia's football team has failed to chalk up a single victory in eight months but things could be about to improve -- according to a supposedly clairvoyant cat who predicted a win for the side in the first World Cup match.

Achilles, a deaf white cat who is the official animal soothsayer for the tournament, on Wednesday chose a bowl of food bearing the host's flag rather than that of Saudi Arabia, who Russia will face on Thursday evening.

The blue-eyed feline is usually part of a team of dozens of cats that guard Saint Petersburg's Hermitage museum from rodents, but has taken on a new role for the football event.

"Achilles is already used to the public and shouldn't be too stressed," said vet Anna Kondratyeva, who manages the animals.

The cat follows in the tentacle-prints of Paul the Octopus who became a star in 2010 after predicting winners for that year's World Cup by choosing one out of two boxes containing food.

Others have made a play to be the next Paul -- including Swiss guinea pig Madame Shiva in 2014 and British Piranha Pele -- but none quite had the mollusc's foresight.

Earlier in the day the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said he would pray for the national team to give a worthy performance.

The hosts, who take on Saudi Arabia in the Thursday curtainraiser, need all the moral support they can get as they come into the event without a win in seven games.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 2018 World Cup players fly out to Russia in green-and-white...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
3 Super Eagles Mascherano says Nigeria are disorganizedbullet

Football

Julen Lopetegui was sacked by 2010 FIFA World Cup champions Spain a day after he was appointed as the head coach of European champions Real Madrid.
Julen Lopetegui Reactions to the sack of Spanish coach
The Super Eagles of Nigeria showed off their styles in the photo shoot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Super Eagles Nigeria bring on the style in photo shoot for World Cup
Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov is under intense pressure
Football Russian coach ignoring critics ahead of Cup opener
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah takes part in a training session at the Akhmat Arena stadium in Grozny on June 12, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup
Football Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training