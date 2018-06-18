Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Russia 'know how to stop' Egypt's Salah

Football Russia 'know how to stop' Egypt's Salah

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov says the World Cup hosts have figured out a way to reign in Egypt's striker Mohamed Salah on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov says he knows how to stop Mohamed Salah play

Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov says he knows how to stop Mohamed Salah

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov says the World Cup hosts have figured out a way to reign in Egypt's striker Mohamed Salah on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg.

The 26-year-old has scored 44 goals in a sensational first season for Liverpool and is keen to make his debut after missing the Pharaohs' 1-0 opening game loss to Uruguay with a shoulder injury.

Salah's name has been creeping into conversations often since Russia's 5-0 thumping of Saudi Arabia in Thursday's tournament curtain-raiser.

But Cherchesov said he was not particularly concerned.

"We know how to play against him," the Russia coach said after the team's morning training session.

"We are ready to stop Salah and we will."

The bold promise highlights a new swagger that had been missing from the host nation's team for much of the past year.

Russia's convincing win over the Saudis was preceded by a seven-match winless streak and a spate of injuries that wiped out almost the entire defencive line.

But the men in red are now on the cusp of making their first knockout stage of a World Cup in post-Soviet history.

The achievement would a huge relief for both players and Russians who worried about being humiliated on the world's biggest sporting stage.

One poll said Thursday's win has seen the number of Russians who say they plan to follow the football rise from 52 percent to 64 percent.

Russia's veteran goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev said he would rather focus on winning than any particular opposing player.

"Would I prefer to see Salah play or not? I do not even know how to respond," said Akinfeev. "I would prefer to see my team win."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Croatia Time and where to watch Nigeria’s opening game of...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles lose their World Cup...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2bullet

Football

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has received a jersey from the Iceland team ahead of their meeting with Nigeria in group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22.
World Cup 2018 Carl Ikeme gets jersey from group opponents Iceland
The new bust on the left is deemed a better likeness than the controversial original at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport at Funchal, Madeira
Football Ronaldo bust swapped at Madeira airport
Wales international midfielder Joe Allen signed a new four year contract with second tier Stoke City saying he owes it to them to get them back into the Premier League after failing to keep them up last term
Football Wales star Allen boosts Stoke with new contract
Japan will face Colombia on Tuesday in their first Russia 2018 World Cup match
Football Psychic parrot tips Japan to fall off perch in Russia