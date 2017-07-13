Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Rooney :  Striker in spotlight as Everton start East Africa trip

Rooney Striker in spotlight as Everton start East Africa trip

Wayne Rooney was the centre of attention in Tanzania on Thursday with England's record goalscorer set to make his first appearance back in an Everton shirt against Kenya's Gor Mahia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In May, Everton announced they had penned a five-year sponsorship deal with Kenyan betting firm SportPesa to succeed Thai brewing company Chang play

In May, Everton announced they had penned a five-year sponsorship deal with Kenyan betting firm SportPesa to succeed Thai brewing company Chang

(AFP/File)

Michael Carrick English player takes over as United captain
Rooney Man Utd forward to start for Everton on East Africa trip
Wayne Rooney Record goalscorer says Everton is no 'retirement home'
Sigurdsson Swansea slap £50million price tag on playmaker
Wayne Rooney Striker returns to Everton from Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United agree fee for striker
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United target trains with Pogba
Wayne Rooney Manchester United player linked with return to Everton
Manchester United Premier League club unveil new home kit for next season 
Wayne Rooney Players highs and lows
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wayne Rooney was the centre of attention in Tanzania on Thursday with England's record goalscorer set to make his first appearance back in an Everton shirt against Kenya's Gor Mahia.

Rooney rejoined his boyhood club from Manchester United last week on a free transfer after 13 years at Old Trafford.

Everton are touring East Africa as part of their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season after signing a deal with Kenyan betting firm SportPesa to become the club's new shirt sponsor.

The Toffees received a warm welcome after arriving in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday with large numbers of Tanzanian football fans eager to greet Rooney and his new team-mates.

Manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed all players making the trip will play at least 45 minutes in the game against the reigning Kenyan champions, which kicks off at 1700 local time (1400 GMT).

In May, Everton announced they had penned a five-year sponsorship deal with SportPesa to succeed Thai brewing company Chang.

"We're pleased to have secured the biggest commercial partnership deal in the club's history with an ambitious and growing, global company," Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said at the time.

"From the outset we have been impressed by SportPesa and the company's plans for the future. Over the coming months and years we will be working closely to realise our ambitions together."

"We are thrilled to have secured an alignment with Everton, a club weaved prominently throughout the tapestry of world football," added Ivo Bozukov, director of global strategy for SportPesa.

SportPesa, which is looking to increase its visibility through the Premier League, is further strengthening its ties with the city of Liverpool by moving its European headquarters there.

The Kenyan company were Hull City's shirt sponsors last season, but the Tigers were relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. SportPesa also has partnerships with Arsenal and Southampton.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo How wife of Super Eagles great saved his life following...bullet
3 Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss threatens to quit over NFF interferencebullet

Football

Barcelona star Lionel Messi vows to do his best in the coming season under new coach Ernesto Valverde
Messi Barcelona striker seeks fresh start under Valverde
Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring his first goal for Arsenal after making his debut for the Gunners in their friendly against Sydney FC
Lacazette New signee scores on debut in Arsenal win against Sydney
Tiemoue Bakayoko underwent keyhole surgery on his knee after the season ended and is likely to miss Chelsea's Community Shield match with Arsenal and the first three Premier League games
Bakayoko Chelsea set to secure French midfielder
Chelsea players take part in a training session at their Cobham training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, southwest of London, on March 8, 2016
Chelsea Players will have to watch their timing