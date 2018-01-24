Ronaldo wants to buy a club in England or Spain

news

Former Inter Milan striker Ronaldo Nazário de Lima has set his sights on acquiring a football team in the English Championship or the Spanish lower division.

In a interview with Folha de Sao Paulo the Brazilian great revealed his intentions to purchase a club side in the Segunda División or English Championship.

He said;"I'm thinking about buying a club in the second division in Spain or England. I want to do something innovative. I think I'm prepared for the challenge."

The Ex- Real Madrid goal machine who has been linked with occupying the position of President of the Brazilian Football Federation stated his preference for club administration.

He said;"It would be a great honour, but before that I want to experience running a big club".

Ronaldo retired from football in 2011, after a stellar career with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan, as well as winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.