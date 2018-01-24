Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo wants to buy a club in England or Spain

Ronaldo de Lima Brazilian legend wants to buy a club in England or Spain

Brazilian Football Icon Ronaldo Nazário de Lima would like to acquire a Football team in England or Spain.

  • Published:
Brazilian Star to buy Championship side play Ronaldo Nazario wiould like to own a clubside in England (AS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Inter Milan striker Ronaldo Nazário de Lima has set his sights on acquiring a football team in the English Championship or the Spanish lower division.

In a interview with  Folha de Sao Paulo the Brazilian great revealed his intentions to purchase a club side in the Segunda División or English Championship.

He said;"I'm thinking about buying a club in the second division in Spain or England. I want to do something innovative. I think I'm prepared for the challenge."

Brazilian Star to buy Championship side play (AS)

The Ex- Real Madrid goal machine who has been linked with occupying the position of President of the Brazilian Football Federation stated his preference for club administration.

He said;"It would be a great honour, but before that I want to experience running a big club".

Ronaldo retired from football in 2011, after a stellar career with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan, as well as winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Fabregas tells Chelsea teammate to convert his passesbullet
2 Stephen Keshi Google celebrates posthumous 56th birthday of Nigerian...bullet
3 Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles midfielder to be handed coaching...bullet

Related Articles

Ronaldo de Lima Brazilian legend gets intimate with girlfriend on beach
Neymar Brazilian forwards spends time with legend Ronaldo before crunch finals
Ronaldo de Lima Brazilian legend inducted into Italian Hall of Fame
Soccer Ronaldo: Brazil will face more difficulties
Lionel Messi Ronaldo: We all feel abandoned by retiring Messi
Karim Benzema Real Madrid striker says Bazil's Ronaldo is best ever
Zinedine Zidane Ronaldo hails former team-mate for Madrid job
Guess Who? Footballer With Ugliest Hairstyle Revealed
Coutinho Ronaldo wants Liverpool ace at Real Madrid

Football

Thierry Henry.
Theirry Henry Arsenal legend denies telling Alexis Sanchez to leave
Meet the 15 year old boy who plays for the Super Eagles
Nura Mohammed Meet the 15-year-old boy who plays for the Super Eagles
New image shows Manchester United star spotted in track suit earlier in his career
Alexis Sanchez Old photo emerges of forward in Man Utd kit
Emerson Palmeiri
Emerson Palmieri 5 things you need to know about Chelsea target