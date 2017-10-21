Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Ronaldo to beat Messi, Neymar to win FIFA Best player of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo A leak has it that Real Madrid star will win the 2017 FIFA Best Player award

A leak has it that Ronaldo will win the best player award, beating the other two nominees, Messi and Neymar.

Cristiano Ronaldo play

Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo kisses his trophy after winning the Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 Award on January 9, 2017

(AFP/File)
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will beat Lionel Messi and Neymar to win the 2017 Best Player award.

The award will be announced at the FIFA Best Award ceremony which will hold on Monday, October 23 at the London Palladium theatre.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP/File)

 

Ahead of the ceremony, a leak has it that Ronaldo will win the best player award, beating the other two nominees, Messi and Neymar.

According to Madrid-based publication Marca, Messi will be second while his former Barcelona teammate Neymar will take the third position.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi (AFP)

 

Ronaldo led Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double in the year under review. Even grander, their 2017 Champions League win makes them the only club to win back to back title in the Champions League era.

Messi and Neymar will also be in attendance at the ceremony on Monday according to the report.

Zinedine Zidane play Zinedine Zidane (AFP)

 

For the best goalkeeper, Marca believe veteran Italian and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will beat Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer to win.

Zinedine Zidane who led Real Madrid to double last season will get the award for the coach of the year ahead.

