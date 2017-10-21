Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will beat Lionel Messi and Neymar to win the 2017 Best Player award.

The award will be announced at the FIFA Best Award ceremony which will hold on Monday, October 23 at the London Palladium theatre.

Ahead of the ceremony, a leak has it that Ronaldo will win the best player award, beating the other two nominees, Messi and Neymar.

According to Madrid-based publication Marca, Messi will be second while his former Barcelona teammate Neymar will take the third position.

Ronaldo led Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double in the year under review. Even grander, their 2017 Champions League win makes them the only club to win back to back title in the Champions League era.

Messi and Neymar will also be in attendance at the ceremony on Monday according to the report.

For the best goalkeeper, Marca believe veteran Italian and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will beat Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer to win.

Zinedine Zidane who led Real Madrid to double last season will get the award for the coach of the year ahead.