Ronaldo, teammates meet Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa

Portuguese players were given a heroes send forth by their president before they depart for the World Cup.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal squad pose with President Rebelo de Sousa play The Portuguese team were all smiles with their preident (Instagram/Cristiano)
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates were given a farewell on Wednesday, June 6 the country’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Ronaldo recently joined up with his Portuguese teammates after victory over Liverpool in the 2018 UEFA Champions League.

Star players such as Jose Fonte, Ricardo Quaresma led the Portuguese delegation who met with the President who encouraged them to put in a good showing at the tournament.

Portugal played out a goalless draw with Belgium in their last friendly encounter albeit without star player Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa play Ronaldo was all smiles with the Portugal president (AP)

 

The Portuguese however still have one more friendly against Algeria on Thursday, June 7 before they finally depart for the tournament.

Ronaldo who is the captain of the side addressed the gathered congregation at the National Coach Museum in Lisbon.

Portugal goes into the tournament as European champions and in group B alongside Spain, Morocco, and Iran.

The Portuguese side have exciting young stars such as Sporting Lisbon's Gelson Martins, Paris Saint-Germain's Goncalo Guedes, Manchester City’s Bernado Silva and AC Milan's Andre Silva.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo addressed the congregation at the National Museum (AP)

 

Ronaldo participated at 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups but will hope he can finally lead the team to glory at the fourth attempt.

Several countries such as France, Nigeria, and Argentina were given send-offs by their presidents.

