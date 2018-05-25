Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo lives for Champions League final stage - Zidane

Football Ronaldo lives for Champions League final stage - Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and ready to shine again in a Champions League final, believes Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as the Spanish giants go for a third straight European Cup against Liverpool on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
One more for five: Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times, scoring in three finals play

One more for five: Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times, scoring in three finals

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and ready to shine again in a Champions League final, believes Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as the Spanish giants go for a third straight European Cup against Liverpool on Saturday.

Ronaldo can join an elite group of just 10 other players to win five European Cups should Madrid win in Kiev.

The Portuguese became just the second player after legendary Real forward Alfredo di Stefano to score in three different finals by netting twice in a 4-1 rout of Juventus last season to deliver Madrid's 12th European crown.

And he shrugged off fears over an ankle injury picked up in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Barcelona earlier this month by scoring on his return against Villarreal as Madrid wrapped up a disappointing domestic season in La Liga last weekend.

"He's fine. If he is just 140 percent it's no problem," said Zidane when asked if Ronaldo is 150 percent ready.

"We'll have our final training session today and it is the last game of the season. You have to know something, he lives for games like this. We will see that tomorrow."

The contrast in experience between the sides couldn't be greater as Liverpool return to the final after an 11-year wait with no player in their squad who has previously played in a Champions League final.

However, Zidane rejected suggestions his side are the overwhelming favourites to become the first team to win three-in-a-row for 42 years.

"People can say what they like, but we are not favourites, nor are Liverpool," added Zidane.

"As always in a final it is 50-50. We need to play very well to win the game and inside the dressing room we know we are not favourites."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same daybullet
2 Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the gamebullet
3 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohammed Salah
Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to watch
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos won the Euro 2012 final with Spain in Kiev
Football Ukraine a 'special place' for Real skipper Ramos
Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker to marry Iheoma Nnadi
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool defender honoured to play against Ronaldo