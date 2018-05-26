Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo casts doubt over Real Madrid future

Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo suggested his time at Real Madrid could be at an end just moments after winning his fourth Champions League in five years with the Spanish giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed his fifth Champions League winner's medal on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed his fifth Champions League winner's medal on Saturday

(AFP)
Ronaldo, 33, has now won five European Cups in all, but Gareth Bale was the hero for Real in Kiev with two goals in a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

"I am going to enjoy this moment and in the next few days I will give an answer to the fans, who have always been at my side," Ronaldo told BeIN Sports Spain.

"It was very nice to be at Real Madrid. In the next few days I will speak.

"I am going to enjoy this with my team-mates and in the next few days I'll give an answer."

Ronaldo ended as the Champions League's top scorer for a sixth straight season as Real became the first side in 42 years to win three consecutive European Cups.

"We made history. That's the important thing," he added. "The future of a player isn't important."

