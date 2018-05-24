Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldinho set to marry two women on the same day

Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same day

Ronaldinho is set to marry two women on the same day and at the same time.

  Published:
Ronaldinho, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza play Ronaldinho is set to marry two wives (Mirror)
Brazil legend Ronaldinho is set to marry two women Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza on the same day according to several reports.

Ronaldinho reportedly will marry his fiancees", Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza later in August 2018.

A report by the Standard reveals that the two women have been co-existing together in his £5million mansion in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ronaldinho began dating reportedly Beatriz in 2016 and continued his long-term relationship with Priscilla.

play Ronaldinho will marry two wives at the same time

 

The report reveals that both Priscilla and Beatriz have an allocated £1,500 an "allowance", which they receive from Ronaldinho.

He also gives them the same gifts and cards as presents without bias and asked for both their hands in marriage around January 2017 with engagement rings.

The engagement ceremony will be a private event which will be held at the Santa Monica condominium in Rio the report states.

Ronaldinho play Ronaldinho reportedly will marry two women on the same day (Evening standard)

 

The report states that Ronaldinho’s sister Deisi is totally against his polygamous marriage, and confirms that star Brazilian singer Jorge Vercillo will perform at the occasion.

Ronaldinho has never admitted publicly to being a relationship between the two women but has a video of himself and the two women on Instagram.

He is seen playing in a match on a sandy pitch showing the same trickery, speed and close control he has come to be known for.
Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

