Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Romulo :  Brazilian-Italian player rescues Verona with first Serie A win

Romulo Brazilian-Italian player rescues Verona with first Serie A win

Luca Antei was shown a straight red card in the first half after a rough challenge on Mattia Valoti...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Verona move out of the relegation zone with their first maximum three points of the season giving them a total of six play

Verona move out of the relegation zone with their first maximum three points of the season giving them a total of six

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Romulo fired Verona to their first success of the Serie A campaign on Monday with a 1-0 win over 10-man Benevento.

Luca Antei was shown a straight red card in the first half after a rough challenge on Mattia Valoti, and after missing a string of chances Brazilian full-back Romulo volleyed in on 74 minutes.

Verona move out of the relegation zone with their first maximum three points of the season giving them a total of six.

Benevento remain stuck to the bottom of the table with eight defeats in as many games and 19 goals conceded.

Napoli maintained their perfect run of eight wins from eight games with Lorenzo Insigne scoring the only goal in a victory over Roma.

Inter Milan are two points behind in second after a Mauro Icardi hat-trick sealed a 3-2 win over city rivals AC Milan in Sunday's derby.

Juventus are third after Ciro Immobile's second-half brace for Lazio condemned the reigning champions to a 2-1 defeat, their first at home in over two years.

Lazio are fourth equal on 19 points with Juventus, with Roma four points adrift in fifth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet
2 Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World Cup...bullet
3 Ahmed Musa Super Eagles star opens his own fuel station in Kanobullet

Related Articles

Copa America Centenario Uruguay 0 Venezuela 1: Rondon seals upset win
Serie A Verona 2 v AC Milan 1
Venezuela 1 Vs Chile 4 Vidal, Pinilla braces see Pizzi's men to win
World Cup Qualifying Review CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying Review: Argentina prevail, Ecuador remain top
Romulo Midfielder to miss Juventus run-in with thigh tear
Zenit Saint Petersburg Krasnodar close the gap on Russian Premier League leaders
UEFA Champions League Preview UEFA Champions League Preview: Monaco v Juventus
Antonio Conte Antonio Conte welcomes naturalised Italians

Football

(From L) Manchester United's Daley Blind, Nemanja Matic and David De Gea celebrate after their UEFA Champions League Group A match against CSKA Moscow, in Moscow, on September 27, 2017
Champions League United, Chelsea aim to stamp authority
A message board outside Barcelona FC's Camp Nou stadium announces that the site is closed as part of a general strike in Barcelona called by Catalan unions, on October 3, 2017
Camp Nou Stadium reopens amid political confusion in Catalonia
Italy's Antonio Candreva celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualification match against Albania, in Shkoder, on October 9, 2017
Italy Country among play-off hopefuls waiting to learn World Cup fate
Juventus' Argentinian forward Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring a goal during their Italian Serie A match against Atalanta, at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium in Bergamo, on October 1, 2017
Gonzalo Higuain Rocky road for footballer to resurrect Argentina career