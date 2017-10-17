Romulo :  Brazilian-Italian player rescues Verona with first Serie A win

Romulo fired Verona to their first success of the Serie A campaign on Monday with a 1-0 win over 10-man Benevento.

Luca Antei was shown a straight red card in the first half after a rough challenge on Mattia Valoti, and after missing a string of chances Brazilian full-back Romulo volleyed in on 74 minutes.

Verona move out of the relegation zone with their first maximum three points of the season giving them a total of six.

Benevento remain stuck to the bottom of the table with eight defeats in as many games and 19 goals conceded.

Napoli maintained their perfect run of eight wins from eight games with Lorenzo Insigne scoring the only goal in a victory over Roma.

Inter Milan are two points behind in second after a Mauro Icardi hat-trick sealed a 3-2 win over city rivals AC Milan in Sunday's derby.

Juventus are third after Ciro Immobile's second-half brace for Lazio condemned the reigning champions to a 2-1 defeat, their first at home in over two years.

Lazio are fourth equal on 19 points with Juventus, with Roma four points adrift in fifth.