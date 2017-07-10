Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Romelu Lukaku :  Player pays gushing farewell to Everton

Romelu Lukaku Player pays gushing farewell to Everton

Everton's record Premier League goalscorer with 68 posted his comments on Instagram from Los Angeles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is Everton's record Premier League goalscorer with 68 goals after joining the Goodison Park side in 2014 play

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is Everton's record Premier League goalscorer with 68 goals after joining the Goodison Park side in 2014

(AFP/File)

Antonio Rudiger Chelsea sign Germany defender
Romelu Lukaku Pogba is so happy his friend is joining Manchester United
Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars
Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United move realises childhood dream
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United-bound striker to appear in court after getting into trouble with police in LA
Everton Club striker Lukaku arrested after rowdy party in Beverly Hills
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United agree fee for striker
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Romelu Lukaku bid a fond farewell to Everton as he contemplated life with Manchester United following his move for a reported £75 million ($97m, 85.5m euros) transfer record deal between British clubs.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton," the 24-year-old Belgian international striker said.

"I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the four years we've spent together."

"I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you."

Everton's record Premier League goalscorer with 68 posted his comments on Instagram from Los Angeles where he is on holiday with now United team-mate Paul Pogba.

United's pre-season tour is in serendipitous fashion beginning in Los Angeles.

Lukaku added: "To the staff at the the stadium and training ground thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in."

"To technical staff thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I'll take your advice throughout the rest of my career."

"Thank you Everton football club."

Lukaku -- who Everton made a tidy profit on having bought him in 2014 from Chelsea for £28m -- joins United after turning down the most lucrative contract offered by the Merseyside club at the end of last season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemiabullet
2 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United-bound striker to appear in court after...bullet
3 Lionel Messi Barcelona star enjoying honeymoon with his new wifebullet

Football

Carl Ikeme
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper thanks football world for support following acute leukaemia diagnosis
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the club
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid's Ramos 'calm' over superstar's exit rumours
Arsenal boarding flight for pre-season tour of Australia, China
Alex Iwobi Nigerian star in Arsenal’s pre-season squad, Apkom, Nwakali dropped
Enyimba Vs Niger Tornadoes
Niger Tornadoes NPLF club want LMC to deduct 3 points from Enyimba for fielding suspended Ibenegbu