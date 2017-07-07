Romelu Lukaku is already training with Paul Pogba

This is a photo we will be seeing frequently very soon; photos of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba training together.

With Manchester United set to complete the £75m signing of Lukaku , he will soon be teammates with one of his best friends.

The Everton striker and Manchester United midfielder are good friends who have been spending their summer holidays together in Los Angeles since 2016.

To give fans a sneak peak of what they will be seeing next season, Pogba on Friday, July 7 shared photos of himself and Lukaku training together.

The pair rented a holiday mansion in Los Angeles where they are spending most of their summer vacation.

To keep fit, they have been training at the UCLA and have been seen playing five-a-side matches.

Lukaku will reportedly have his Manchester United medicals in LA and join up with the squad who will be in California for a pre-season tour.

The striker is said to have been convinced by his friend Pogba to sign for Manchester United instead of a return to Chelsea.

Both players are clients of agent Mino Raiola.

Lukaku will sign a five-year-contract worth more than £200,000 per week.