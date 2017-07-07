Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Romelu Lukaku is already training with Paul Pogba

Romelu Lukaku Striker is already training with Paul Pogba

Pogba has shared a photo of himself in training with Lukaku who will soon join him at Manchester United.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are already training together (Instagram/Paul Pogba )

This is a photo we will be seeing frequently very soon; photos of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba training together.

With Manchester United set to complete the £75m signing of Lukaku, he will soon be teammates with one of his best friends.

Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba play Pogba share some photos of him and Lukaku training together (Instagram/Paul Pogba)

 

The Everton striker and Manchester United midfielder are good friends who have been spending their summer holidays together in Los Angeles since 2016.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku (Instagram/Paul Pogba)

ALSO READ: Pogba and Lukaku are football best friends

To give fans a sneak peak of what they will be seeing next season, Pogba on Friday, July 7 shared photos of himself and Lukaku training together.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Pogba and Lukaku often spend their summers together (Instagram/Paul Pogba)

 

The pair rented a holiday mansion in Los Angeles where they are spending most of their summer vacation.

To keep fit, they have been training at the UCLA and have been seen playing five-a-side matches.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku playing at a five-a-side game at UCLA in LA (Instagram/dhuerta20)

 

Lukaku will reportedly have his Manchester United medicals in LA and join up with the squad who will be in California for a pre-season tour.

The striker is said to have been convinced by his friend Pogba to sign for Manchester United instead of a return to Chelsea.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku shared the same agent (Instagram/dhuerta20)

 

Both players are clients of agent Mino Raiola.

Lukaku will sign a five-year-contract worth more than £200,000 per week.

