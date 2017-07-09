Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Romelu Lukaku arrested and charged to court in LA

Romelu Lukaku Manchester United-bound striker to appear in court after getting into trouble with police in LA

So Romelu Lukaku got into trouble with police in Los Angeles and will have to appear in court in October.

Romelu Lukaku play Romelu Lukaku got into trouble with police while holidaying in LA (AFP/File)

Manchester United-bound striker Romelu Lukaku will appear in court in October after getting into trouble with police Los Angeles.

Lukaku has been in LA where he has been spending his summer holidays and had a party at a mansion he rented on Saturday, July 2.

Romelu Lukaku play Romelu Lukaku is o the verge of joining Manchester United ( Instagram/PhilNeville18)

 

Neighbours were not impressed with the noise coming from his party and called the police who warned him five times.

Although he wasn’t handcuffed or taken to the station, the 24-year-old was handed a misdemeanour citation for violating Beverly Hills Municipal Code 5-1-104.

On July 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli,” a statement from the Beverly Hills police read.

Romelu Lukaku play Romelu Lukaku has been holidaying in Los Angeles (BackGrid)

 

“Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 – Excessive Noise.

“The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings.

“These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing. Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.

“Bolingoli is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017.”

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Romelu Lukaku and Pogba (Instagram/Paul Pogba)

 

Lukaku has been holidaying in LA with his good friend and potential Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba.

Manchester United have announced that they have agreed on a fee with Everton for the striker and a transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms.

