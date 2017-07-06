Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Romelu Lukaku and best friend Pogba reunite at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku Striker is joining his best friend Pogba at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku will join his best friend Paul Pogba at Manchester United and their friendship can only get stronger.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Football best friends, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku (Instagram/Romelu Lukaku)

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of signing for Manchester United in a £75m.

According to several reports from England, Manchester United have agreed on a deal with Everton to sign the striker after ending their chase of Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid.

Manchester United are looking to quickly tie up the deal and unveil the player this week so he can available for their pre-season in the United States.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Romelu Lukaku is set to reunite with his friend Pogba at Manchester United (AFP/Getty Images)

 

The focus has been on the reunion of Lukaku with Jose Mourinho who sanctioned his sale from Chelsea to Everton in 2014.

Paul Pogba, however, is one of the main factors why Lukaku is keen on the move to Old Trafford.

Lukaku and Pogba are best friends.

It is unclear how this friendship started, but the football stars have been inseparable since they became knew each other.

Paul Pogba, Serge Ibaka and Romelu Lukaku play Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku meet Serge Ibaka (middle) while vacationing in America (Romelu Lukaku/Instagram)

 

The Belgian and French football stars have been spending their summers together since 2016.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Pogba and Lukaku have been spending their summers together since 2016 (INFphoto.com)

 

They pair rented a house together in Los Angeles where they spend much of their summer holidays.  From their social media, they are also seen regularly hanging out.

Their friendship was seen on the pitch in April when Lukaku was pictured complaining to Pogba after he got into an argument with his Everton teammate Ashley Williams.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku talkign when Manchester United played Everton in April 2017 (EMPICS Sport)

 

Before his big move to Manchester United last summer, Pogba was in Miami with Lukaku where he was letting his hair down as speculation grew about his new move.

When he finally made the switch, Lukaku was the first to know.

I'd never seen Pogba so happy, It was a relief, a real happiness for Pogba,” Lukaku said.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku play Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku (Instagram / rlukaku9)

 

We only spoke once about football during our holidays - when we were at a pool in LA - and he was telling me about his dream to return to United. That's when I understood what it meant.”

Lukaku and Pogba’s friendship might have something to do with the agent their share, Mino Raiola.

Mino Raiola play Mino Raiola (AFP/File)

 

The Belgium striker would be his fifth player to have joined Manchester United in the past year.

He negotiated deals to bring the Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Pogba to Manchester United and walking away with a huge commission in the process.

