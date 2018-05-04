Home > Sports > Football >

Roma sporting director Monchi claimed that VAR "must" be brought into the Champions League after "incredible" errors by the officials during his side's semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Roma bowed out of the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool play

Eusebio Di Francesco's Italian outfit threatened a repeat of their quarter-final comeback against Barcelona, but fell to a 7-6 aggregate defeat despite a 4-2 second-leg win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Although Roma were awarded a penalty in each game of the last-four tie, Monchi insisted his team would have reached the final if VAR had been used.

"Congratulations to Liverpool but it is necessary to analyse what happened," he told Italian television.

"There were two very clear penalties that were missed tonight and that changed everything, and in the first leg they scored an offside goal.

"The VAR must come into the Champions League. I don't understand why there is no VAR in the most important competition."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said that video technology will not be introduced for next season's European competitions, although FIFA will use it for this year's World Cup in Russia.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon launched into a remarkable tirade against the officials after his side were knocked out by an injury-time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid, and Monchi thinks that Juve were also unfairly treated.

"This is the moment for Italian football to raise its voice," he added.

"Juventus were also eliminated because of incredible mistakes. There were also (incredible mistakes) yesterday in Real against Bayern Munich."

