Home > Sports > Football >

Roma sign Spanish defender Marcano from Porto

Football Roma sign Spanish defender Marcano from Porto

Spanish veteran defender Ivan Marcano has signed for Serie A giants Roma, the Italian side confirmed on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Porto's Brazilian defender Felipe (L) and Spanish defender Ivan Marcano jump for the ball with Vitoria Guimaraes' Ivorian defender Ghislain Konan (R) during the Portuguese league football match between Vitoria SC and FC Porto at the Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, on May 12, 2018. play

Porto's Brazilian defender Felipe (L) and Spanish defender Ivan Marcano jump for the ball with Vitoria Guimaraes' Ivorian defender Ghislain Konan (R) during the Portuguese league football match between Vitoria SC and FC Porto at the Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, on May 12, 2018.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spanish veteran defender Ivan Marcano has signed for Serie A giants Roma, the Italian side confirmed on Thursday.

Marcano has agreed a three-year contract until June 2021, that includes an option for a fourth year.

The 30-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Portuguese champions FC Porto where he has played for the past four seasons, winning the league title last season.

"I am very happy to be here, because Roma is a great club that is moving in the right direction, following a clear sporting project,” Marcano said.

"I also believe the footballing philosophy of the team will fit well with my strengths and characteristics."

The former Spanish Under-21 international made more than 150 appearances for Porto, having previously played for Villarreal, Rubin Kazan, Racing Santander and Olympiakos, with whom he won the Greek title twice.

"The signing of Ivan Marcano is the addition of a player who will bring his quality, his physical strength and his vast experience to the club," Roma sporting director Monchi said.

"I wish him all the luck in the world with this new adventure."

Marcano becomes Roma's second signing for next season after 21-year-old Croatian midfielder Ante Coric last Monday.

Roma finished third in Serie A this season securing Champions League football, having reached the semi-finals this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr drops 4 players from the 30-man squad ahead of...bullet
2 Zinedine Zidane Coach quits Real Madrid after 3 Champions League titlesbullet
3 Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker weds ex-beauty queen Iheomabullet

Football

Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane Here are 5 high points of coach's stint at Real Madrid
Carl Ikeme
Carl Ikeme Gernot Rohr gives Wolves goalie a spot in World Cup team
Zinedine Zidane is the only coach in history to win three Champions Leagues in a row
Football Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane drops quit bombshell
Germany's team director Oliver Bierhoff is 'angry' about a poster of the national team minus four players, who are all likely candidates to be cut from the final 23-man World Cup squad, which must be named by Monday.
Football Bierhoff angry as Germany poster 'slip-up' drops four players