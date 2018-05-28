Home > Sports > Football >

Roma sign Croatian midfielder Coric

Football Roma sign Croatian midfielder Coric

Serie A club Roma on Monday confirmed the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Roma reached the semifinals of the Champions League this season and hope they have enhanced their squad by signing Ante Coric. play

Roma reached the semifinals of the Champions League this season and hope they have enhanced their squad by signing Ante Coric.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Serie A club Roma on Monday confirmed the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old becomes the Italian club's first summer signing after joining from the Croatian champions for six million euros ($6.9 million) after passing his medical.

"I believe that, with his signing, we have secured one of the emerging talents of European football," said Roma's sporting director Monchi.

Coric made his senior debut for Dinamo in 2014 and has made 150 first-team appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and providing 24 assists.

"I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of," said Coric, who has already played in the Champions League and Europa League.

Coric has four caps for Croatia, having made his debut for his country in 2016, but was not called up for the World Cup in Russia.

Roma finished third in Serie A this season securing Champions League football, having reached the semi-finals this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Lampard, Ferdinand refuse to blame Ramos for...bullet
2 Nigeria vs DR Congo 5 players that can spoil Eagles farewell match at homebullet
3 Super Eagles More injuries hit Rohr’s men and how players spent...bullet

Football

Loris Karius
Champions League Scholes slams Salah, Karius for crying against Real Madrid
Super Eagles
Nigeria Vs DR Congo Starting line up Super Eagles vs DR Congo, Live game updates
Nicklas Bendtner came off the bench to play the last 18 minutes in Denmark's last match, a friendly win over Panama, in March
Football Injured Bendtner in race to be fit for World Cup
South Korea's Son Heung-min (2R) celebrates his goal during a friendly football match against Honduras in Deagu on May 28, 2018
Football What a scorcher! Son shines in South Korea win